 Nokian Tyres' New Tennessee Warehouse on Track to Open in Mid-2024

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
News

Nokian Tyres’ New Tennessee Warehouse on Track to Open in Mid-2024

The foundation of the 350,000-sq.-ft. facility is in place, crews have erected tilt walls and workers are completing the installation of 240 tons of steel columns, joists and decking materials.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Nov_DaytonWarehouse

Nokian Tyres said it is proceeding on schedule with construction of the finished goods warehouse at its North American factory in Dayton, Tennessee. The facility is slated to open in summer 2024 and will hold as many as 600,000 tires.

Related Articles

The foundation of the 350,000-square-foot facility is in place, crews have erected tilt walls and workers are completing installation of 240 tons of steel columns, joists and decking materials. Conveyor installation will begin this spring. The construction team has used 7,500 cubic yards of material sourced from the local market, Nokian said.

The foundation of the 350,000-sq.-ft. facility is in place, crews have erected tilt walls and workers are completing the installation of 240 tons of steel columns, joists and decking materials.

The new warehouse sits next to Nokian Tyres’ Dayton Factory, which is working to double production in 2024. Earlier this year, the global tiremaker hired 125 employees to raise its headcount at the factory to approximately 475 team members.

The new storage space will join the company’s nine-warehouse network throughout the U.S. and Canada and will serve a growing volume of customers in the sun belt.

Nokian Tyres and BC Construction Group broke ground in early March on the warehouse, which was designed by Pieper O’Brien Herr Architects. Nokian Tyres said it is continuing its long-term partnership with AtkinsRéalis (formerly Faithful+Gould) to provide project management services for the facility.

The Finland-based tire-maker said it produces all-season and all-weather tires at the Dayton Factory. The warehouse will serve as an addition to the growing North American factory and automated conveyors will transport tires from the production building into storage, Nokian said.

You May Also Like

SimpleScore_SimpleTire
PRT-32-new-products
Handshake agreement
Hunter-Hawkeye-XL
People

Fountain Tire Leadership Inducted to Northern Alberta Business HOF

Brent Hesje was recognized for his leadership and community impact, emphasizing the power of partnership and mentorship at Fountain Tire.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Fountain Tire_Hesje

Fountain Tire announced its executive chair, Brent Hesje, was inducted into the Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame last week by Junior Achievement (JA) Northern Alberta & NWT. Hesje was recognized for his lifetime achievements in business and community leadership, including the significant impact made over his 30-year career at Fountain Tire, the company said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ATEQ TPMS Tools Promotes Joshua Holmes and Renan Ludscher

Holmes and Ludscher took on new roles, contributing to ATEQ’s TPMS software development as database manager and IT specialist, respectively.

By Christian Hinton
ATEQ combo
California Tire Dealers Association Discusses Members-Only Online Consumer Marketplace

CTDA’s recent meetings emphasized business strategies and showcased an upcoming members-only online marketplace.

By Christian Hinton
CTDA-Sacramento-Area-Meeting
Tyrexpo Asia 2024 Exhibition Set for Bangkok in May

The event anticipates over 4,000 attendees from 60 countries.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Tire Adds Chris Forsberg to Off-Road Team

Yokohama added drift champion Chris Forsberg to its off-road racing team, which will compete on Geolandar tires.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-NORRA-team

Other Posts

BMW M4 GT3 Wins Nürburgring Series on Yokohama Advan Tires

The Walkenhorst Motorsport #34 BMW raced on Yokohama’s Advan A005 and A006 tires to capture the NLS Speed Trophy.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Advan-NLS
VIP Tires & Service Launches Fund to Aid Maine Families

Following the recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, VIP Tires & Service initiated a fund to donate $10 per tire sale to affected families.

By Christian Hinton
donate-stock
Bridgestone Donates $100K to TechForce Foundation

Funds will provide scholarships, grants and job resources for students pursuing automotive technician careers.

By Christian Hinton
donation-stock
ATD Launches Digital Suite ‘Radius’ During SEMA Show

ATD President and CEO Stuart Schuette says the company has advanced from a diversified wholesale tire distributor to a connected physical and digital platform.

By David Sickels
ATD SEMA