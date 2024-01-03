Nokian Tyres to Support Flatrock Motorsports’ Park Expansion

Nokian Tyres will ship tire material from its Southeast Tennessee factory to help Flatrock Motorsports Park reinforce safety barriers at its racing circuits in Cumberland County, Tennessee, the company said. The global tire maker operates a zero-waste-to-landfill factory in Dayton, 32 miles from the motorsports park that will feature multiple FIA-certified racing circuits, as well as events, amenities and entertainment.

Nokian Tyres said it is doubling capacity at its Dayton Factory, where it added 125 team members in 2023 as it seeks to fill growing demand for its all-season and all-weather tires in North America. Its Dayton Factory:

Is the only LEED v4 Silver-certified tire production facility in the world, Nokian said;

Recently joined the Tennessee Green Star Partnership and has won awards for its sustainability and workplace culture;

Is partially powered by solar energy.

The first phases of Flatrock Motorsports Park, which include a motor club, CIK karting track and real estate, are opening in 2024. Future phases include a grand prix track for motorsports events and track days, an amphitheater for concerts and lodging and dining. Flatrock is a 45-minute drive west of Knoxville and less than two hours east of Nashville.

Tire shipments from Nokian Tyres to Flatrock will begin in the coming months. Nokian Tyres said it continues construction of a 600,000-tire warehouse on its production campus, the latest step forward in the inventor of the winter tire’s quest to make all-season and all-weather tires for drivers in the North American market.