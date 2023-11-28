 Nokian Tyres Delves Into the EV Tire Design Details

Nokian Tyres Delves Into the EV Tire Design Details

We discover the challenges of designing tires for EVs and learn about how the European automotive market is influencing U.S. EV tires.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
WT-nokian-1400x700

Rolling resistance, durability and overall comfort all play a huge role in tire design, but these characteristics are under a bright-hot spotlight in the context of electric vehicle tires. That’s why Nokian Tyres recently revealed its “Electric Fit” symbol to showcase to customers that these attributes have been given special attention in select tires. The company uses a combination of factors, including tire compound, tread pattern and silencing technologies to optimize EV tire performance.

“Many of these characteristics are ones that we have been developing for the European tire [market] for a long time already, and many of these topics are actually such that they also happen to match with the requirements for EV cars,” says Marko Saari, head of product management at Nokian Tyres. “As a result of that, we have gained quite a long experience on getting all these different characteristics taken into account, and we can tap into this expertise when we are developing the tires.”

On this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we pick Marko’s brain about the challenges of designing tires for electric vehicles, learn about how the European automotive market is influencing U.S. EV tires, get an understanding of the technology needed to eliminate noises in the cabin, and even delve into the company’s commitment to sustainability.

This is an audio-only version of our episode with Nokian Tyres. Go ahead, you’re already here – take a listen! But, if you’re looking for moving pictures, click here.

Podcasts

How Diversification Opens Doors for Wegmann Automotive

We discuss how Wegmann Automotive is growing its business, especially in the wheel weights and TPMS categories.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-wegmann-1400x700

Over the last few years, Wegmann Automotive has found diversification to be a huge boon for business, whether that comes from various wheel weights options or the acquisition of Alligator TPMS in 2019.

"I think everybody's always looking for ways to grow their organizations. We have a very large amount of business in the wheel weight space," says Greg Parker, the national account sales and marketing director for Wegmann Automotive. "In order for us to continue to grow, we need to get outside of that and grow into new product areas. We're excited about this. I mean, obviously, valves are a critical component of wheels and tires. The more that we can put in that box or put on that pallet to ship to our customers, the better it is for them and the better it is for us."

From Manual to Robots: RoboTire’s Impact on the Tire Shop Floor

We learn how RoboTire technology was designed to help technicians and what’s next for company.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-robotire-1400x700
This is How a Continental Marketing Executive Maximizes Tire Sales

The senior manager of marketing at Continental explains how he leverages technology to successfully market to the manufacturer’s audience.

By David Sickels
WT-continental-1400x700
Making Race Tires for Formula Drift with GT Radial (Audio)

Giti Tire USA’s David Poling explains the technology that goes into race tires and how GT Radial’s Formula Drift tires are built for the conditions.

By Madeleine Winer
Giti Tire What's Treading Dave Poling
Tire Changer Technology to Help Improve Productivity [Audio]

We’re joined by Rick Kennedy, product manager at Coats, who shares what new technology is essential for investing in a tire changer today.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-Rick-Kennedy-Coats

Nokian Tyres Surpasses 2030 Emissions Reduction Target

Nokian Tyres achieved its 52% CO2 emissions reduction target in 2023, exceeding the 2030 goal.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian Tyres and Finnish Ski Association
Nokian Tyres’ New Tennessee Warehouse on Track to Open in Mid-2024

The foundation of the 350,000-sq.-ft. facility is in place, crews have erected tilt walls and workers are completing the installation of 240 tons of steel columns, joists and decking materials.

By Christian Hinton
Nov_DaytonWarehouse
Sustainability as a Selling Point: Green Tires for Green Cars

Tire dealers can build on their sales and customer loyalty by meeting the needs of a changing car parc.

By Rob Williams
tiretech-1400