Nokian Tyres Introduces Symbol for EV-Compatible Tires

Nokian Tyres introduced a new Electric Fit symbol for its full portfolio of existing and future EV and premium products. The symbol indicates that Nokian Tyres tires can be equally fitted on internal combustion engine and electric cars.

The new symbol will be used globally to communicate that the premium tire range is EV compatible and distributed in all relevant channels to help tire professionals and consumers identify Nokian Tyres’ products as a fitment option for electric cars.

“The focus is expanding from low rolling resistance and energy efficiency to sustainable materials and production,” said Teppo Huovila, Nokian Tyres vice president, quality and sustainability. “We are building the world’s first zero CO2 emission tire factory in Romania and believe it will set a new standard for the entire tire industry.”

Nokian Tyres already introduced the Nokian Tyres Green Step concept tire with a 93% of its materials being recycled or renewable. The target is that by 2030, 50% of all materials used in the company’s products will follow suit.