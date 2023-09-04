 Nokian Tyres Announces CFO Successor Recruitment Process

Nokian Tyres Announces CFO Successor Recruitment Process

Jari Huuhtanen, VP, Group Business Control, will have an interim role as SVP, finance and treasury, until the successor for the position has started.​

Succession Plan

Teemu Kangas-Kärki, Nokian Tyres CFO and member of the management team, has decided to leave the company on November 30, 2023. The recruitment process for his successor has started. Jari Huuhtanen, VP, Group Business Control, will have an interim role as SVP, finance and treasury, until the successor for the position has started, Nokian Tyres said.​

“I want to thank Teemu for his contributions to the company over the past five years,” Jukka Moisio, president and CEO of Nokian Tyres, said. “Teemu has been a valuable member in the Nokian Tyres team, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

