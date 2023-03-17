 Nokian Tyres Holds Bracket-Style Pothole Challenge

Nokian Tyres invites drivers to vote in a competition for the worst roads in America.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Which state or province has the worst roads in North America? Nokian Tyres invites drivers to vote, then enter for a chance to win a free set of tires backed by the company’s Pothole Protection program. Between March 13 and April 14, the company is hosting a bracket-style competition between notoriously rugged states and provinces.

After voting on Nokian Tyres’ social media channels, drivers can make their case and submit photographic evidence at NokianTires.com/Potholes. Doing so will enter eligible residents of the United States and Canada to win a set of the Nokian Tyres One tire, which is reinforced with durable Aramid fibers.

Each week, Nokian Tyres will host a round of polls on its social media channels: @NokianTyresNA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. First-round matchups include:

  • Quebec vs. Michigan;
  • Alberta vs. Massachusetts;
  • Colorado vs. California;
  • Oregon vs. New York;

Nokian Tyres said it makes the pothole-resistant Nokian Tyres One at its North American factory in Dayton, Tennessee. The company also produces other all-season and all-weather products at the Dayton Factory tailored to the demands of North American drivers.

The Nokian Tyres One and the latest generations of the company’s SUV and light-truck products come with Pothole Protection. If a tire is damaged beyond repair by a pothole or road hazard, Nokian Tyres says it will replace the tire at no charge.

