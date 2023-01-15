 Nokian Tyres Recaps North American Achievements in 2022

Nokian Tyres Recaps North American Achievements in 2022

2022 ended as a success for Nokian Tyres, despite unexpected challenges, thanks to strong partnerships and more.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

The year 2022 ended as a success for Nokian Tyres, despite unexpected challenges, thanks to strong partnerships, growth at the company’s North American factory, and popular products tailored to the needs of drivers in the region, said the company.

“When we started 2022, the sky was the limit,” said Nokian Tyres Vice President of Sales Tommi Heinonen. “We were launching new products and the market was moving.”

Then war broke out in Ukraine, clouding Nokian Tyres’ sales outlook and disrupting its supply chain.

Strong Partnerships

First and foremost, Heinonen credits Nokian Tyres’ partners for fueling the company’s North American success amidst challenges.

“From day one, we have been open with our partners,” said Heinonen. “When we have shared information, the answers have been 99.9% positive.”

Domestic Production Growth

Nokian Tyres said its Dayton Factory set production records on a frequent basis en route to its best year on record. Thriving domestic production offers a buffer against global uncertainty, especially when it comes to some of the company’s most popular products in North America.

“The Dayton Factory is making all-season and all-weather tires for this market,” said Heinonen. “The war in Ukraine is not impacting those at all; availability has been as planned. In 2023 we will get even more products from Dayton.”

That includes an expanded volume of tires like the Nokian Tyres One and Nokian Tyres WR G4, which are currently made in Dayton. For the first time in 2023, the company will also make select light truck tire lines there. Winter tires will continue to be made in Nokia, Finland.

Popular Products

The year 2022 also saw the launch of popular new products that helped Nokian Tyres advance toward its growth goals in North America.

“Feedback from dealers is that it’s a tire you don’t even need to sell – it’s flying out of the shelves,” Heinonen said. “The performance is there: It has been a test winner in magazines. Everybody likes it. It’s a real home run.”

Yokohama Tire Voluntary Recalls 6,125 Commercial Tires

Voluntary recall from Yokohama Tire impacts certain commercial tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Recall 1400

Yokohama Tire Corporation notified NHTSA it is voluntarily recalling two sizes of commercial tires. The 295/75R22.5 TY517 MC² and BluEarth 109L were manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi between May 29, 2022, and June 4, 2022. A total 68 TY517 MC² and 3 BluEarth 109L tires are believed to be affected, but out of an abundance of caution, Yokahama said 6,125 tires are being recalled.

