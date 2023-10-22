Nokian Tyres, Powdr Giveaway Offers Chance to Win

Between Oct. 9 and Nov. 11, customers have a chance to win tires courtesy of Nokian Tyres and Powdr by participating in a virtual green tire giveaway. Each week, the company says its followers are invited to virtually explore a participating Powdr resort at NokianTires.com/GTG. Contestants can place a pinpoint on the website map where they think the virtual green tire for that week might be hidden. The entrant whose guess is closest to the location selected by the resort will win a set of tires.

Nokian Tyres says it will give away one set of tires per week. Second-place guesses will earn a pair of day passes to that week’s participating Powdr resort.

Resorts will provide one clue per day on their social media channels to help followers decipher the virtual tire’s location. Nokian Tyres said it will also share the clues on its Facebook and Instagram channels – @NokianTyresNA. Contestants are allowed to make one guess per day.