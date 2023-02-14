 NGK/NTK, Autel Tools Partner for Diagnostic Webinar Series

These webinars will be uploaded to NGK’s on-demand technical training portal.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

NGK Spark Plugs and Autel have joined forces to create diagnostic webinar sessions. The sessions, to be initially released through Autel’s live webinar series, were created over three days of recording at NGK’s technical center at its US headquarters in Wixom, MI.

The series consists of six 60-minute webinars that dig deep into system diagnostics of domestic and import vehicle makes using the MaxiSYS Ultra tool to scan, scope and test various components, including NGK ignition and NTK sensor products. The webinars are hosted by Philip Austin, manager of technical training for NGK, and Mike Flink, director of sales and training for Autel.

When the programs live stream, all sessions will include a live Q&A. The webinars are uploaded to NGK’s on-demand technical training portal, which is accessible through The Shop Squad.

