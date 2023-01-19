Nexen Tire Named Official Tire of Cleveland Topgolf

Nexen Tire America announced it is now the official tire of the Cleveland Topgolf location, which features Nexen Tire branding throughout the venue’s third level. The company also announced the four individual winners of the Topgolf Challenge Presented by Nexen Tire. The promotional contest, which took place in August of 2022, was eligible at several Topgolf venues across the country. Overall, more than 41,000 total entries were accounted for during the contest.

Each winner was awarded one set of four Nexen tires:

Christopher of Huntersville, N.C.

Mathew of Menomonie, Wis.

Alyssa of Hampshire, Ill.

Jurell of Hendersonville, N.C.

“As we continue to expand our partnership portfolio, we’re excited to see another sports-marketing endeavor help us continue to increase brand awareness,” said Brian Yoonseok Han, chief executive officer of Nexen Tire America. “We also would like to congratulate the four winners who won a set of our tires, and we look forward to seeing our fans at many of the Topgolf locations throughout the U.S. in the future.”