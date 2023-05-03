Nexen Tire Reveals Sustainable Material Demonstration Tire

Nexen Tire America unveiled a demonstration tire composed of 52% sustainable materials. The tire maker said its experts used current and emerging technologies to engineer sustainable tires and create the demonstration tire.

The tire is made up of 44% renewable materials, including natural rubber, bio-based synthetic rubber and silica derived from rice husk waste residue. Nexen said another significant feature of the tire is that it’s made of 8% recycled materials using polyester cord formed from recycled plastic PET bottles and bead wire derived from scrap iron using an electric arc furnace.