 NexaMotion Group opens new C&M location in Edison, NJ

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

NexaMotion Group opens new C&M location in Edison, NJ

The C&M Auto Parts location will offer a complete range of general repair products, catering to the diverse needs of the local market.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
NexaMotion-transtar-expansion

NexaMotion Group is opening a new C&M Auto Parts location in Edison, NJ. NMG says that the C&M Auto Parts location will offer a complete range of general repair products, catering comprehensively to the diverse needs of the local market. Additionally, by establishing a collaborative location with Transtar, NMG said it will provide an all-encompassing product offering of transmission and general repair parts.

Related Articles

“Our expansion into Edison reflects NMG’s ongoing commitment to proactive growth and delivering unmatched value to our customers,” Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group said. “We are excited to forge strong relationships and continue to contribute meaningfully to the automotive landscape of New Jersey.”

You May Also Like

goodyear-hq-1400
Turbo-Tire-Trade-Show-Phillip-K-Todd
Tekmetric
Bill-Schafer-TBC
News

Trelleborg to demonstrate its Brawler solid tire line at WasteExpo 2024

The Brawler range includes both press-on and mold-on tires for wheel loaders, skid steers, material handlers, excavators and telehandlers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Trelleborg-tires@WasteExpo-2024

Trelleborg Tires will be at WasteExpo 2024, exhibiting in booth 2273 at the Las Vegas Convention Center May 7-9. Trelleborg said it will demonstrate the benefits of its Brawler solid tire line up at the show.

According to Trelleborg, in the waste and recycling industry, operational challenges are amplified by the demanding environments of waste transfer stations and recycling facilities. The company said these conditions require tire solutions that can withstand severe operational stress to minimize downtime caused by tire changes or failures.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Schaeffler Group USA expands product portfolio

Seventy new parts have been added to the INA, LuK and Schaeffler Bearings.

By Christian Hinton
Schaeffler-70-new-parts
GT Radial achieves double podium finish at Formula Drift Championship

GT Radial driver Simen Olsen of Norway claimed second place, while Aurimas “Odi” Bakchis of Lithuania finished third.

By Christian Hinton
GT-Radial-Formula-Drift
Chapel Hill Tire introduces nine-month leadership program

The company said its program aims to boost productivity through time management and workforce management techniques.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
SRNA promotes Wayne Horne to strategic account manager

Horne has been a part of SRNA for nearly eight years and held various roles throughout his tenure, starting in customer service.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA-Wayne-Horne

Other Posts

Yokohama Rubber donates to Eastern Taiwan earthquake relief

Through its Yokohama Magokoro Fund, Yokohama Rubber will donate a combined ¥1 million (approx. $6,380).

By Christian Hinton
donate-stock
Continental acquires mold specialist EMT for commercial and specialty tires

With the acquisition of EMT, Continental said it can independently produce tire molds for all applications if required.

By Christian Hinton
continental_pp_tiremold
TBC Corp. employee children enjoy ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’

The kids had a jam-packed day learning about tires, and even ate lunch with the company’s new CEO, Don Byrd.

By David Sickels
TBC-Bring-Kids-to-Work-Day-CEO-1400
Mitas, Trelleborg to increase prices globally

The companies said this decision is a response to significant inflation.

By Christian Hinton