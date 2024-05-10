NexaMotion Group opens new C&M location in Edison, NJ

NexaMotion Group is opening a new C&M Auto Parts location in Edison, NJ. NMG says that the C&M Auto Parts location will offer a complete range of general repair products, catering comprehensively to the diverse needs of the local market. Additionally, by establishing a collaborative location with Transtar, NMG said it will provide an all-encompassing product offering of transmission and general repair parts.

“Our expansion into Edison reflects NMG’s ongoing commitment to proactive growth and delivering unmatched value to our customers,” Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group said. “We are excited to forge strong relationships and continue to contribute meaningfully to the automotive landscape of New Jersey.”