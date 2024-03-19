New Yokohama plant in Mexico to provide five million tires annually

The Yokohama Rubber Co. (YRC) revealed its intent to build a new consumer/light truck tire plant at the Alianza Industrial Park in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico, following approval by the YRC board.

“This is a clear signal that Yokohama is committed to the North American market,” Jeff Barna, Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC) president and CEO said. “The increased production capabilities will supplement existing global capacity for tires destined for our region,” Barna said.

The modern plant with an initial capital investment of $380 million will be built on a 150-acre site. Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024 and the facility is set to begin production in early 2027 with a planned annual output of five million tires.