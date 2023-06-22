 Monro Publishes Third Annual ESG Report

Monro's "2023 ESG Report" emphasized sustainable value and guest relationships with customers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ESG-Report-Cover-2023

Monro released its third annual report dedicated to how environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are integrated into its corporate decision-making and strategy. The publication, “2023 ESG Report,” covers efforts for fiscal year 2023.

“We are proud of our accomplishments over the past year and optimistic for the years ahead as we continue to build lifetime relationships with our guests,” said Mike Broderick, Monro’s president and chief executive officer. “Incorporating meaningful ESG practices into our strategy and operations is fundamental to creating sustainable value for our stakeholders.”

