Momentum USA Unveils AmeriPlatinum Max Duty Brake Pads

Momentum USA introduced a new brake pad offering as an extension of AmeriPlatinum, Max Duty. The company said the brake pads will provide three levels of protection for fleet, emergency service and other severe-duty requirements.

Utilizing A.R.M. – R.A.C. Technology, these pads are equipped with Advanced Retention Method (A.R.M.) using a mechanical attachment. Rust Abatement Coating (R.A.C.) also helps prevent possible pad delamination and premature wear using zinc-coated galvanized technology, said Momentum USA. The A.R.M. – R.A.C. technology helps with NVH issues and helps to ensure a quiet brake system.

With 100% copper-free materials, the company said its Max Duty pads are manufactured to quality standards. By mitigating ‘rust-jacking’, these pads will last longer, the company added.

Momentum USA said its AmeriPlatinum Plus Max Duty brake pads will be available for distribution and sale in the coming weeks.

