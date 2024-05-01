 Mitas, Trelleborg to increase prices globally

Mitas, Trelleborg to increase prices globally

The company said this decision is a response to significant inflation.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

Effective starting in May, Mitas and Trelleborg will adjust prices globally, with an increase of up to 5% across all segments. The company said this decision is a response to significant inflation experienced over the past two years, coupled with rising costs of raw materials, as well as increased inbound logistics expenses. Specific details regarding the actual increase will be communicated directly to customers by Mitas/Trelleborg representatives in each market.

