Milwaukee Tool Unveils M12 Auto Technician Borescope

Milwaukee Tool introduced the M12 Auto Technician Borescope with 5mm access and high-definition camera technology. The company said the borescope provides clear diagnosis in tight engine spaces. The front and side HD cameras with 4.3-in. display offer enhanced visibility of hairline cracks and other hard-to-see issues, Milwaukee said. A four-level zoom further improves inspecting specific areas of interest and the 5mm diameter camera head accesses confined areas like glow plug holes and fuel injector ports.

Designed for automotive applications, the company said its three-foot flexible cable balances maneuverability and sturdiness when navigating complex engine bays.

Integrated features include a 270-degree rotating display, “Heat Sense” temperature alert, field-replaceable camera cable, and 32GB SD card for sharing photos/videos. The M12 Auto Technician Borescope is part of Milwaukee’s M12 Cordless System focused on durability and access. It joins over 150 M12 products available.