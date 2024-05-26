Milestar secures two top spots at the W.E. Western Series Rock Round 2

Milestar celebrated five podium finishes, clinching two top spots in the Unlimited and Sportsman B classes at the W.E. Western Series Rock Round 2 in Cedar City, UT. At the Cedar City event, over 50 teams competed across eight classes, with teams using Milestar Patagonia M/T02 tires clinching the top podium spots in two classes. Dave Wong and spotter Nate Reed claimed first place in the Unlimited class, while Matt Black and spotter Jamie Black secured the top honors in the Sportsman B Class. Moreover, Braxton Coleman finished second in Pro Mod, and Tyler Harper and Logan Bakus finished second and third in Pro Trail, respectively.

Building upon the original M/T design, Milestar said the M/T-02 incorporates internal tire technologies with precise refinements and is engineered to deliver strength, durability, and flexibility during rock-crawling challenges. The company said it also retains a smooth and quiet on-road performance that has made it one of the top-performing M/T tires available.

Patagonia M/T-02 is available in sizes LT285/70R17, 37X12.5R17LT and 42X14.5R20LT.