 Milestar secures two top spots at the W.E. Western Series Rock Round 2

Milestar secures two top spots at the W.E. Western Series Rock Round 2

Over 50 teams competed across eight classes, with teams using Milestar Patagonia M/T02 tires clinching the top podium spots in two classes.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Milestar-Dave-Wong-Car

Milestar celebrated five podium finishes, clinching two top spots in the Unlimited and Sportsman B classes at the W.E. Western Series Rock Round 2 in Cedar City, UT. At the Cedar City event, over 50 teams competed across eight classes, with teams using Milestar Patagonia M/T02 tires clinching the top podium spots in two classes. Dave Wong and spotter Nate Reed claimed first place in the Unlimited class, while Matt Black and spotter Jamie Black secured the top honors in the Sportsman B Class. Moreover, Braxton Coleman finished second in Pro Mod, and Tyler Harper and Logan Bakus finished second and third in Pro Trail, respectively.

Building upon the original M/T design, Milestar said the M/T-02 incorporates internal tire technologies with precise refinements and is engineered to deliver strength, durability, and flexibility during rock-crawling challenges. The company said it also retains a smooth and quiet on-road performance that has made it one of the top-performing M/T tires available.

Patagonia M/T-02 is available in sizes LT285/70R17, 37X12.5R17LT and 42X14.5R20LT.

GRI appoints new director of North America

Ydo Doornbos has spent 29 years in the tire industry, and will now lead GRI’s efforts to expand the company in the North American market.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
GRI-Ydo-Doornbos

GRI has appointed Ydo Doornbos as director of North America. With a career spanning 29 years in the tire industry in various management roles, Doornbos began in 1995 with a six-month internship at Monarch Industrial Tires in the USA. He moved on to Trelleborg Wheel Systems (TWS) as the regional sales & operations manager in Europe for the Monarch brand and was then promoted to marketing manager Europe for the TWS Industrial Tires division.

Nexen Tire America details its 2024 U.S. motorsports program

Nexen Tire Motorsports drivers competed at the “Streets of Long Beach” Pro Championship event using the company’s N’Fera Sport R tire.

By Christian Hinton
Nexen-Tire-America-2024-motorsports
Chapel Hill Tire opens 12th location in Durham, NC

Chapel Hill Tire said the new Durham location will offer everything from routine maintenance to complex repairs.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-new-location
Hankook acquires additional stake in thermal management systems company, Hanon Systems

Hankook & Company Group said it will hold a 50.53% stake in Hanon Systems and take management rights as the largest shareholder.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
PRT launches 59 new complete strut assemblies

Extending PRT’s product portfolio in North America, the new release represents nearly 12M vehicles in new coverage.

By Christian Hinton
PRT-Strut

Tire Discounters partners with the Atlanta Braves for home run promotion

For every home run hit by the Braves this year in a game, Tire Discounters will give fans discounts on Goodyear/Cooper tires.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin sponsors WWII vets’ return to Normandy for D-Day 80th anniversary

WWII vets will participate in several parades, ceremonies and celebrations during their 10-day tour of the Normandy region.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-DAL_NORMANDY
McCarthy Tire Service partners with Truckers Against Trafficking

McCarthy Tire Service has launched a company policy aimed at identifying and reporting potential human trafficking situations.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-tire-TAT
Yokohama’s Geolandar A/T G015 tire selected as OE on Toyota Crown Crossover RS Landscape

The new vehicle was launched in April in Japan.

By Christian Hinton
Yoko-Rubber-GeoLandar-OE-Toyota