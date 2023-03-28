 Mickey Thompson Designs Tires for Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Tires

Mickey Thompson Designs Tires for Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

Mickey Thompson ET Street R and ET Street Front tires will be featured on Dodge brand’s final “Last Call” vehicle.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Mickey-T-Dodge

Mickey Thompson Tires introduced a new line for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. Mickey Thompson said it worked closely with Dodge engineers in developing the tire. A relationship born at the dragstrip, the two companies began development on a modified version of Mickey Thompson’s popular ET Street R P 315/50R17 months prior to the Challenger SRT Demon 170 project kickoff.

Related Articles

Mickey Thompson said its ET Street tires turn the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170’s 945 ft. lbs of torque into traction. Achieving 0-60 in 1.66 seconds, the 1025-horsepower Demon 170 completes a quarter mile in a record-breaking 8.91 seconds at the track. The rear tire features a modified version of the popular Mickey Thomson ET Street R P315/50R17.

Mickey Thompson announced it also developed an ET Street Front 245/55R18 to create a staggered fitment designed to transfer power to the rear tires; allowing for reduced weight, lower rolling resistance and improved dynamic and handling balance to put the Challenger SRT Demon 170’s power to the ground when it creates more than 2 G’s of force at launch. These tires were designed specifically for the Challenger SRT Demon 170. The ET Street Front 245/55R18 and the modified version of the ET Street R P315/50R17 are not currently available for purchase.

You May Also Like

Yokohama-Galaxy-Hippo
BFG-heavy-duty
Goodyear tire soybean oil
Nokian Ground Kare
Tires

Mitas Introduces Tubeless SW-07 Speedway Tire

Mitas said the newly developed construction of the SW-07 Speedway tubeless tire delivers excellent start acceleration, outstanding traction throughout a race, and superior lap times.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
mitas bike racing tire

Mitas introduced a tubeless version of the SW-07 Speedway tire for motorcycles. It is specifically designed for tubeless rims at the highest level of speedway racing, the company says.

“The launch of the tubeless Mitas SW-07 Speedway tire proves our engagement in the continuous development of high-performance speedway tires," said Gustavo Pinto Teixeira, vice president of two wheels at Trelleborg Wheel Systems. "We have been working closely with many professional speedway racers on testing to get direct rider feedback on the performance characteristics and to develop the tire that meets the highest level of racing standards each racer is used to. The speedway racing season is just around the corner, and we are keen to see speedway racers start using this new tire version.”

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Goodyear Launches Fuel Max 1AD for Super Regional Applications

The tire’s hybrid lug-to-rib tread pattern enhances traction and helps improve rolling resistance, says Goodyear.

By Madeleine Winer
Goodyear Fuel Max 1AD
Michelin Debuts New Long-Haul Commercial Truck Tire

TMC’s 2023 annual meeting featured Michelin’s newest addition to its long-haul family – the X Line Energy Z+.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin new commercial tire debuts at TMC
Continental Introduces Generation Five Regional Truck Tires

Fifth-generation Continental Tire regional all-position truck tires come with improved traction and tire wear.

By Christian Hinton
TMC continental tire release
Apollo Tyres Launches Line-Haul Truck Tires at TMC Show

The new range will allow Apollo to cover 85% of the commercial truck tire market.

By Madeleine Winer
Apollo-Tyres-TMC

Other Posts

Goodyear Introduces First EV Tire for Regional Fleets

Goodyear said its RangeMax RSD EV tire delivers ultra-low rolling resistance and energy efficiency for regional work vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear EV Tire for Fleets
Maxam Tire Expands its Underground Mining Series

The company is adding three-star and four-star Maxam solutions for underground mining applications.

By Christian Hinton
Titan Debuts ‘World’s Largest’ R-2 Farm Tire at NFMS 2023

Titan’s Goodyear Custom Flo Grip line now includes nine sizes.

By Christian Hinton
Titan LSW OTR
Noise Reduction is More Important for Tires Today

Tire engineers use a bevy of tests to strive for lower decibels and create a tire that minimizes any noise distractions.

By Jim Davis
hankook-ev-tires-ion-evo