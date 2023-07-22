Michelin Reunites Veterans for 79th D-Day Anniversary

Michelin North America, in partnership with the Best Defense Foundation and Delta Air Lines, helped make it possible for 44 veterans to return to the site of the Allied invasion of Normandy, France.

Departing May 31 and returning June 8, the Return to Normandy trip allowed WWII Veterans from all branches of the military to travel back to the site of the largest seaborne invasion in history, beginning the liberation of France and ultimately leading to the end of the war in Europe.

“June 6, 1944, is a day that will always be remembered, not only for the people of France, but the entire world as it signaled the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe,” Alexis Garcin, president and CEO of Michelin North America, said. “Michelin is humbled to participate once again in this opportunity to say, ‘thank you’ to the Veterans who made it possible to celebrate freedom across not only Europe but the world.”

Michelin said its employees accompanied the trip, providing support to Veterans as care givers as well as in various support roles.

This is the second year that Michelin and Delta Air Lines have supported the Best Defense Foundation in this endeavor. Michelin and Delta’s corporate partnership will continue in 2024 as we work together to return World War II veterans back to Normandy for the upcoming 80th anniversary.