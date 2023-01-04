 Michelin Recalls Certain Specialty Tires for Vintage Vehicles

Bridgestone Recall 1400

Michelin North America, Inc. is recalling certain X, XWX, Pilote X, XVS, TRX, MXV, XAS, TB 15, XDX, ZX, VHC, TB 5, XM+ and PB 20 specialty tires, sold for use on certain vintage and antique vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the DOT certification symbol is missing from the tire sidewalls. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 109, “New Pneumatic and Certain Specialty Tires,” and 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.”

NHTSA says more than 16,000 units may be affected under the recall. Tires that are missing a DOT symbol may be used in inappropriate applications, increasing the risk of a crash. Michelin will replace the tires, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Contact Michelin’s customer service at 1-866-324-2835.

