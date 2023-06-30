Michelin ONCall Records 2.5M Breakdown Events

Michelin ONCall, the company’s emergency roadside service program, has exceeded 2.5 million breakdown events since its inception in 2009.

Michelin said ONCall, which provides mechanical and tire roadside service, towing and live tracking – allows customers to access FixPix, Michelin’s digital app, where geocoded photos taken at the site of the breakdown are stored, allowing customers to see the damage and know the right service was provided.

“This achievement is a demonstration of Michelin’s commitment to delivering top customer service with ONCall since its initial inception,” said Kate Kaufman, vice president of services for Michelin North America. “This service continues to place long-haul fleets and their needs at the forefront of our customer care initiatives, offering assistance and commitment to owners and operators who value maintenance and efficiency.”