 Michelin ONCall Records 2.5M Breakdown Events

The company's emergency roadside service program began in 2009.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Michelin ONCall, the company’s emergency roadside service program, has exceeded 2.5 million breakdown events since its inception in 2009.

Michelin said ONCall, which provides mechanical and tire roadside service, towing and live tracking – allows customers to access FixPix, Michelin’s digital app, where geocoded photos taken at the site of the breakdown are stored, allowing customers to see the damage and know the right service was provided.

“This achievement is a demonstration of Michelin’s commitment to delivering top customer service with ONCall since its initial inception,” said Kate Kaufman, vice president of services for Michelin North America. “This service continues to place long-haul fleets and their needs at the forefront of our customer care initiatives, offering assistance and commitment to owners and operators who value maintenance and efficiency.”

Giti Tire Offers Tire Safety Week Tips

Drivers should follow these tips to ensure their tires are as safe as can be.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Giti-Tire-Safety

National Tire Safety Week kicked off this week and Giti Tire is sharing seven tire tips to support the campaign.

Check inflation pressure -- Tires are the only part of your car that touches the road. Keep them road ready by checking your tire pressure each month. Buy a tire gauge and keep it handy in your car at all times. Check your tire pressure at least once per month and especially before a long trip. Remember, under inflation is a tire’s number one enemy because it can cause damage that may lead to tire failure. However, overinflation can cause uneven wear, plus handling and stopping problems. Use the manufacturer’s recommended air pressure listed on the sticker of your vehicle’s door jamb or owner’s manual as a guide. Always check the pressure of your tires when they are cool or cold. Driving heats up tires, making readings incorrect.

Read Full Article

