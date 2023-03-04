Michelin Debutes New Long-Haul Commercial Truck Tire

During the 2023 TMC annual meeting, Michelin announced the newest addition to its long-haul product line, the Michelin X Line Energy Z+. This tire is expected to launch in Q3 of 2023 and Michelin says it boasts low rolling resistance, excellent mileage and long-lasting traction.

According to Michelin, the commercial tire has an 18/32″ deep tread design and features “Regenion technology,” allowing additional tread grooves to develop at lower tread depths. The tire will be available in one size, 295/75R22.5 LRH. Michelin says it expects the new tire to offer significant benefits for long-haul trucking operations, including improved fuel efficiency and reduced operating costs.

The tire also features “Infinicoil technology,” featuring a continuous steel wire, up to ¼ mile in length, that is wrapped around the tire circumference to make it more stable and durable throughout its service life, Michelin noted. Regenion utilizes metal 3D printing techniques that enable the tread design to evolve over time as it wears, giving drivers the grip they need over the service life of the tire in all conditions, the company said.