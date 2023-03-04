 Michelin Debutes New Long-Haul Commercial Truck Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Michelin Debutes New Long-Haul Commercial Truck Tire

TMC's 2023 annual meeting featured Michelin's newest addition to its long-haul family - the X Line Energy Z+.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Michelin new commercial tire debuts at TMC

During the 2023 TMC annual meeting, Michelin announced the newest addition to its long-haul product line, the Michelin X Line Energy Z+. This tire is expected to launch in Q3 of 2023 and Michelin says it boasts low rolling resistance, excellent mileage and long-lasting traction.

Related Articles

According to Michelin, the commercial tire has an 18/32″ deep tread design and features “Regenion technology,” allowing additional tread grooves to develop at lower tread depths. The tire will be available in one size, 295/75R22.5 LRH. Michelin says it expects the new tire to offer significant benefits for long-haul trucking operations, including improved fuel efficiency and reduced operating costs.

The tire also features “Infinicoil technology,” featuring a continuous steel wire, up to ¼ mile in length, that is wrapped around the tire circumference to make it more stable and durable throughout its service life, Michelin noted. Regenion utilizes metal 3D printing techniques that enable the tread design to evolve over time as it wears, giving drivers the grip they need over the service life of the tire in all conditions, the company said.

You May Also Like

Double-Coin-REM-2S-tire
Tire-Pros-Conf-2023
ETS OTR conference panel
People

Apollo Tyres Hires Head of Commercial Sales for US, Canada

Brad Person’s hiring coincides with Apollo’s launch of its complete commercial tire line at the TMC Show.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Apollo-Tyres-Brad-Persons

Apollo Tyres Ltd. has named Brad Persons as the company's new national sales head for commercial tires. In this role, Brad will oversee the company's sales initiatives within the U.S. and Canada for commercial tires.

Prior to joining Apollo, Persons was the director of OEM sales for Stryten Energy's GNB industrial power division. He began working in the tire industry in 2003 as a commercial tire and service salesperson. Since then, he has worked for organizations such as Michelin up until 2017, with his last post as a sales force development manager, commercial and industrial tires

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Nokian Starts Hiring Workers to Double Capacity at Dayton Plant

The company will bring in approximately 125 new employees this year.

By Madeleine Winer
Sustainability, Infrastructure Hot Topics at 2023 OTR Tire Conference

OTR industry leaders converged to deliberate on and learn about key industry issues.

By Christian Hinton
OTR-Conference-Arce
Martins Launches Line of Impact Wrenches

Martins new line includes seven impact wrenches under the Impulse line of products.

By Madeleine Winer
Martins-impact-wrench-line
MPC Acquires 13 Big O Tires Stores in Kansas City

MPC, a Big O franchisee, purchased the stores from TBC Corporation.

By Madeleine Winer

Other Posts

Apollo Tyres Launches Line-Haul Truck Tires at TMC Show

The new range will allow Apollo to cover 85% of the commercial truck tire market.

By Madeleine Winer
Apollo-Tyres-TMC
Goodyear Introduces First EV Tire for Regional Fleets

Goodyear said its RangeMax RSD EV tire delivers ultra-low rolling resistance and energy efficiency for regional work vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear EV Tire for Fleets
K&M Tire’s Gossard: ‘There’s Always Opportunity’ to Grow

Find out from K&M President Cheryl Gossard how the company has grown and improved and what she sees as priorities for the future.

By Madeleine Winer
Cheryl Gossard K&M President
Tire Pros Touts Training, Succession Planning & Mobile Tire Service at 2023 Meeting

During the four-day event, Tire Pros dealers received updates on the business, mingled with their peers and learned about how they can tackle emerging industry trends.

By Madeleine Winer
Tire Pros mobile tire service van