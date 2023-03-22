Michelin, Hiab USA Partner on Forklift Tires

Michelin announced a recent partnership with Hiab USA to provide OEM tires for forklift operations. According to Michelin, its new TMF Tweels for both the Moffett M8 NX and Princeton PB 55+ Series forklifts are designed for rough-terrain applications and feature a load capacity of 5,310 lbs. They’re also reversible so they can be used in any of the three-wheel positions. Michelin said its X Tweel TMF tire surrounds obstacles to provide a smooth, comfortable ride and excellent load stability. The new design incorporates an all-terrain tread pattern providing outstanding traction over a variety of surfaces, the company says.

According to Michelin, the X Tweel TMF tire is designed to eliminate downtime, with its no-flat construction and improved machine stability when handling heavy loads, while maintaining excellent traction and operator comfort. The development of this specific size was a true collaboration between Michelin North America, Hiab and the field-testing partner, Mans Lumber & Millwork.

Hiab Moffett M8 NX Series (non-4-Way) and the Princeton PB 55-80+ Series (non-4-Way) can be ordered with X Tweel TMF 31.5-inch tires (31.5x13N16.5 10x140mm +13mm) as an original equipment option.

An approved fitment to suit both front (31.5×13-16.5) and rear positions (31×15.5-15) of Moffett M8 NX 4-Way and Princeton PB 55+ 4-Way models will be available later in 2023.

“We are ecstatic to partner with Hiab USA Inc. to offer Tweels on their world-class Moffett Truck-Mounted Forklifts,” said Tony Marconi, business director for Michelin Tweel Technologies. “The opportunity to expand Michelin’s airless radial tire technology into this new segment – where machine uptime is critical for efficient material handling and delivery – is an important partnership for both Moffett and Michelin. The Moffett and Princeton brands are the clear leaders in the market and provide the perfect platforms to showcase our technology.”