 Michelin Completes Acquisition of Flex Composite Group

Michelin finalizes purchase of engineered fabrics company Flex Composite Group to expand composites business.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Michelin has completed the acquisition of Flex Composite Group on Sept. 27, 2023, under the terms announced on June 19, 2023 and after obtaining all of the necessary approvals for the transaction. As such, Michelin and FCG have “created a leader in high-tech engineered fabrics and films,” Michelin said.

The acquisition is part of the Michelin in Motion 2030 strategy, which it said marks a significant step forward in the development of the Group’s polymer composites activities.

FCG is a European leader in engineered fabrics and films, said Michelin, with applications in highly technical markets such as marine, supercars & electric vehicles, sports, or construction.

“FCG masters a wide range of polymer composite solutions, adjacent to those already developed by Michelin. The company has 400 employees. It primarily operates in Europe, in fast-growing markets with strong demand dynamics catering to high-end customers,” according to Michelin.

In 2022, FCG reported €202 million (approx. $213,540,260) revenue. From 2015-2022, the company achieved average organic growth of 11%, with an EBITDA margin of 25-30%, according to Michelin.

People

Yokohama Appoints President of Global OE Business and Growth

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires named industry veteran Lawrence Harmon to focus on OEM and new segments.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Lawrence-Harmon-YOHTA

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires (YOHT) announced the appointment of Lawrence Harmon as president of global OE business and growth segments. He will also be a member of the YOHT executive committee.

"As we continue on our growth trajectory, it is imperative that we increase our focus on OEM customers as well as new product segments. Lawrence will drive our assembly business to maturity with OEMs who require complete assembly solutions," Nitin Mantri, head of OHT division, said.

Read Full Article

