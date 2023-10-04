Michelin Launches New Defender Tire Series for Trucks, SUVs

Michelin is launching its new Defender LTX M/S2 and Defender LTX Platinum tires. The company said the Defender LTX M/S2 tire uses its Evertread 2.0 compound to provide tread-wear performance with wet and snow grip throughout the life of the tire. Showcasing a 70,000-mile warranty for Euro-Metric sizes and a 50,000-mile warranty for LT-Metric, the Defender LTX M/S2 tire will have 53 sizes providing coverage on all 2013 or newer pickups and traditional SUVs.

Michelin said the new Defender LTX Platinum tire will offer six 20-in. rim sizes and feature a 70,000-mile warranty. Both the Defender LTX M/S2 and Defender LTX Platinum tires are designed for smooth, even wear, the company said. Sizes for both tires will launch in stages over the next several months.