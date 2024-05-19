 Michelin sponsors WWII vets' return to Normandy for D-Day 80th anniversary

Michelin sponsors WWII vets' return to Normandy for D-Day 80th anniversary

WWII vets will participate in several parades, ceremonies and celebrations during their 10-day tour of the Normandy region.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Michelin-DAL_NORMANDY

Michelin North America has partnered with the Best Defense Foundation and Delta Air Lines to arrange for 60 World War II veterans to return to Normandy, France, for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The veterans, accompanied by volunteers from Michelin, Delta and Best Defense, will take a chartered flight on June 2. They will participate in several parades, ceremonies and celebrations during their 10-day tour of the Normandy region. June 6 marks the 80th anniversary of the largest seaborne invasion in history, beginning the liberation of France and ultimately leading to the end of the war in Europe.

“Michelin is honored to support this emotional milestone journey for World War II heroes,” Alexis Garcin, president and CEO of Michelin North America, said. “Recognizing those who served and fought for freedom is the right thing to do, and I want to thank all the Michelin volunteers who will make this return to Normandy possible.”

A reception, hosted by the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and Delta Air Lines, was held Mar. 14 to announce the return to Normandy and officially kick off the lineup of events that will take place in June.

“As time passes quickly for our World War II generation, it is our duty and honor to provide this opportunity of closure and camaraderie for those who gave so much,” Donnie Edwards, president and co-founder of Best Defense Foundation said. “Through the support of Michelin and Delta Air Lines, we are able to scale up this year’s program to provide this opportunity for more of our World War II heroes than ever before.”

This year’s program marks the third year of Michelin’s partnership with the Best Defense Foundation and Delta Air Lines to bring World War II veterans back to Normandy.

