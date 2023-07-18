 Meyle Broadens Product Range with Two-Component PD Brake Discs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Meyle Broadens Product Range with Two-Component PD Brake Discs

Seven new references for the two component Meyle PD brake discs are now available for the BMW models 3 to 8 Series, X3 to X5, and Z4, and for Mercedes C-Class and E-Class models.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Meyle-PD-brake-disk

Meyle is expanding its product range to include the two-component brake discs for common BMW and Mercedes models. The new brake discs are now available and Meyle said they offer customers the usual OE qualities such as accurate fit, low offset, reduced weight and the associated fuel savings and decrease in CO2.

Related Articles

Meyle is expanding into the aftermarket for brakes with solutions in areas previously reserved for vehicle manufacturers with their original parts. Seven new references for the two-component Meyle PD brake discs are now available for the BMW models 3 to 8 Series, X3 to X5, and Z4, and for Mercedes C-Class and E-Class models.

The company said its brake discs comprise an aluminum or stamped steel hat riveted to the cast iron friction ring.

You May Also Like

Justin Hall Falken race
Maxxis-lt-razr_at-combo
Bridgestone-Sustainability-report
News

Is Your Equipment Ready for A/C Service Season?

Prepare your customer’s A/C for the summer with these maintenance tips.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
A-C-Machine-1400

As the summer winds down and we move into the cooler months, most A/C machine usage winds down as well, with the machine sitting idle for longer periods of time, often unserviced at the end of the season. Now is the perfect time to get it ready to prevent any unwanted “downtime” from a machine that wasn’t serviced. Let’s look into what you can do to get your equipment ready.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Goodyear Highlights 2022 Sustainability Report

Goodyear’s 2022 corporate responsibility report showcases the company’s sustainability progress.

By Christian Hinton
goodyear-sustainability
PPG Highlights Research Surrounding Agilon Performance Silica

PPG releases research on tire benefits with Agilon performance silica.

By Christian Hinton
PPG_Agilon_Tire stock
Bridgestone, Pilot Company Partner on Fleet Service Network

Bridgestone’s tire monitoring technology will be available at over 300 Pilot locations.

By Christian Hinton
Pilot Flying J travel center bridgestone
TireHub Appoints John Cavanaugh As Chief Financial Officer

TireHub appointed John Cavanaugh to the role of chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 1.

By Christian Hinton
TireHub John Cavanaugh

Other Posts

David Sickels Appointed Editor of Tire Review at Babcox Media

Sickels’s appointment makes him only the 12th editor of the brand in its 122-year history.

By Tire Review Staff
David editor Tire Review
Ecore Announces Program Promoting Circularity

Ecore International launches its TRUcircularity program, targeting rubber waste elimination and recycling.

By Christian Hinton
ECore-Stock-1400
Ernst & Young Announces Paul Reitz as Entrepreneur of the Year

Reitz was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.

By Christian Hinton
Annoucing-Winners_Titan-1400
John Bodart Named President of Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels’ new president brings over three decades of industry experience.

By Christian Hinton
John-B---Mickey-Thompson