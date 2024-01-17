MEMA, Gemini Shippers Association sign strategic partnership

MEMA, the Vehicle Suppliers Association, and Gemini Shippers Association recently entered into a strategic partnership aimed at offering international transportation procurement services to the automotive OEM and aftermarket supplier industries. This collaboration brings a combined expertise of over 200 years, and exclusive benefits to members, MEMA said.

Through this partnership, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers and MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers members will get access, as a member benefit, to join Gemini Shippers Association at no cost. Because Gemini Shippers Association pools all its members together, it’s able to provide better pricing per container for members’ shipping needs, it said. If suppliers do go with a Gemini option, they’ll get access to real-time tracking and tracing information on ocean and rail shipments.

The partnership will also include Gemini Shippers Association’s sponsorship of the MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Supply Chain & Operations (SCO) Forum. The SCO Forum provides its members with a venue for learning about and discussing the challenges facing suppliers in procuring raw materials and components as well as inbound and outbound movement of goods, logistics, shipping, labor, packaging, warehousing robotics, and more.