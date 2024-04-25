 McCarthy Tire Service opens commercial wheel refreshing facility

McCarthy Tire Service opens commercial wheel refreshing facility

According to the company, the facility has the ability to refinish over 1,000 wheels per day.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
McCarthy Tire Service recently opened a new in-house commercial wheel refinishing facility. According to the company, the facility has the ability to refinish over 1,000 wheels per day and technicians will utilize equipment for inspection, surface preparation, pre-treatment, and automated coating techniques at the facility.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this wheel refinishing facility,” John McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire Service said. “This investment reflects our dedication to providing our customers with unparalleled efficiency and a one-stop shop for all their commercial tire and wheel needs. By streamlining the refinishing process, we can help fleets minimize downtime and maximize productivity.”

