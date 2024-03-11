McCarthy Tire Service promotes new VP of human resources

McCarthy Tire Service promoted Ann Sadusky to vice president of human resources. Sadusky joined the McCarthy team in October of 2018 and has directed its human resource department since that time. Sadusky has also assumed the full responsibility of being the lead and point person responsible for its health insurance program as well as its workers compensation program. Under her leadership, McCarthy said its HR team expanded to include recruiting, assistance with DOT and driver compliance and have provided hands on assistance to many teammates.

“Under Sadusky’s leadership, our HR team has grown into a clear asset for our entire company,” Joe Doyle, COO said. “Her prior career experience in executive leadership positions has made her input and recommendations invaluable to us not only in HR, but in several other strategic areas.”

In her prior career, Sadusky has held several senior level and vice president positions in both northeastern PA and Florida.