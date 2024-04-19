 McCarthy Tire Service earns gold in Best of the Best contest

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

McCarthy Tire Service earns gold in Best of the Best contest

The company secured gold awards in four categories, including Best Employer, Best Auto Repair, Best Car Wash and Best Auto Detail.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
award-stock

McCarthy Tire Service has been recognized by readers of the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader in its Best of the Best contest. The company secured gold awards in four categories, including Best Employer, Best Auto Repair, Best Car Wash and Best Auto Detail. Additionally, the company received a silver award in the Best Tire Shop category.

Related Articles

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the Times Leader readers in so many categories,” John D. McCarthy, president of McCarthy Tire Service, said. “These awards are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We strive to provide exceptional service and build lasting relationships with our customers and employees, and this recognition truly means the world to us.”

The Times Leader Best of the Best contest is an annual event that allows readers to vote for their favorite businesses and organizations in Northeastern Pennsylvania. McCarthy Tire said it expresses its gratitude to the Times Leader readers and its team for making these awards possible.

You May Also Like

Conti-RobSchroeder_HeadofRegion
hercules-spring-us-rebate
Kenda-Tire-Sir-CC-High-Fives-1400
Nokian-Tyres-sustainability-report
News

Giti Tire announces winners of STEAM competition

New this year, the winning teams from each division will progress to compete out of state.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Giti-STEAM-Winners

Giti Tire revealed the winners of its STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Competition in Chester County, SC, where the company's first North American manufacturing facility stands.

Winners included Great Falls Elementary School in the Elementary Division; Chester Middle School in the Middle School Division; and Lewisville High School in the High School Division.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Nexen Tire to be the official tire partner of the San Diego Padres

Nexen Tire will be featured on a variety of marketing assets, including billboards and in-ballpark branding at Petco Park.

By Christian Hinton
Nexen-Tire-Padres
WGH to recall up to 520,000 Terrain Attack, Terrain Pro winter tires

The tires are labeled as snow tires, but do not have sufficient traction to perform in all snow weather conditions, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

By Christian Hinton
Recall
K&R Tire Center to host grand opening of new Flint, MI location

The company said it will have representatives from Goodyear, local customers and dealership representatives on hand to celebrate.

By Christian Hinton
KR-Tire-center
Bridgestone Retail Operations rolls out brand refresh for Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus

Updates to the logo include a single-color tire mark; a logo palette comprised of Tires Plus yellow, black and red; and refined typefaces.

By Christian Hinton
Tires-Plus-new-branding

Other Posts

Yokohama’s Advan Sport V105 tires will be OE for Subaru Impreza in Europe, Latin America

Yokohama said the tire enhances the car’s handling stability and comfort while reducing rolling resistance.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Advan-Sport-V105
OTAA to host free training for members in Akron, OH

The association said these workshops are designed to enhance technician’s technical expertise and keep them up-to-date with the latest industry advancements.

By Christian Hinton
Stock-technician-training-1400
Hankook Tire debuts Great Catch Rebate through July 7

Drivers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for savings of up to $120.

By David Sickels
2024-Great-Catch-Rebate-1400
GT Radial Formula Drift team welcomes 14-year-old driver

Minowa, who will be the newest and youngest driver in the Formula Drift 2024 pro season, will be debuting with Team Jerry Yang Racing.

By Christian Hinton
GT-Radial-FD-Driver-Hiroya-Minowa