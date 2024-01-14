Mayhew Tools introduces high-visibility screwdriver line

Mayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools) recently introduced new high visibility (Hi Vis) fluorescent orange and green handled screwdrivers to its made in the USA screwdriver product line. The new tools are brightly colored and both long-slotted and Phillips are sold as sets and individually. All are backed by a full lifetime warranty, Mayhew said.

Mayhew said the tools feature an ergonomic acetate tri-lobular handle, ribbed necks for fingertip control and a non-slip grip, and a durable black oxide finish for corrosion resistance. Mayhew said each tip is precision CNC machined to industry specifications with tight tolerances. All tools exceed ANSI, ASME, and government standards (GGG, ISO).

The new sets are as follows:

6-Piece Slotted & Phillips Hi Vis Orange Handled Screwdriver Set, Made in the USA (Part No. 27021LTHVO)

Slotted 1/8” x 6” Hi-Vis Orange Screwdriver (Part No. 27306HVO);

Slotted 3/16” x 6” Hi-Vis Orange Screwdriver (Part No. 27316HVO);

Slotted 1/4” x 6” Hi-Vis Orange Screwdriver (Part No. 27325HVO);

Phillips No. 0 x 6” Hi-Vis Orange Screwdriver (Part No. 27355HVO);

Phillips No. 1 x 6” Hi-Vis Orange Screwdriver (Part No. 27364HVO);

Phillips No. 2 x 6” Hi-Vis Orange Screwdriver (Part No. 27372HVO).

6-Piece Slotted & Phillips Hi Vis Green Handled Screwdriver Set, Made in the USA (Part No. 27021LTHVG)