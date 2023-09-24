Maxxis Team Secures W.E.ROCK Grand Nationals Titles

Maxxis announced that Team SubZero’s Landen and Gunner Brown topped the podium in their respective classes at the W.E.ROCK Grand Nationals, held Sept. 9-10 at Chokecherry Canyon in Farmington, New Mexico.

“Both boys ended up bringing home the W.E.ROCK Grand National Win last weekend at the Farmington Nationals, Landen in Sportsman A and Gunner in youth buggy. I cannot express and thank you enough for having us on Team Maxxis. We are so proud to represent such a great company and have you guys on our side,” their father, Wyatt Brown, said.