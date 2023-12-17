 Maxam Tire to Sponsor the National Tractor Pulling Championship

Maxam Tire to Sponsor the National Tractor Pulling Championship

Hosted in the Pull Town Venue in Bowling Green, OH, the National Tractor Pulling Championship will be sponsored by Maxam Tire.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Maxam-tractor-pull-sponsor

Maxam Tire will be the title sponsor for the National Tractor Pulling Championship, hosted in the Pull Town Venue in Bowling Green, OH. As the title sponsor, Maxam said it brings its “commitment to excellence and innovation to the National Tractor Pulling Championship.”

“We are thrilled to be the title sponsor for the National Tractor Pulling Championship,” said Greg Gilland, VP of global agriculture at Maxam Tire. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our brand ethos of pushing beyond limit and achieving unparalleled performance. We look forward to this electrifying event and celebrating the relentless spirit of tractor-pulling enthusiasts.”

News

CTDA to Host Area Meeting at Turbo Wholesale Tires

The event will have a holiday theme, and featured presentations will include a demonstration of the new CTDA online tire marketplace.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
CTDA-Sacramento-Area-Meeting

The California Tire Dealers Association will host an area meeting at Turbo Wholesale Tires in Irwindale, California on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 13. The event will have a holiday theme, and featured presentations will include a demonstration of the new CTDA online tire marketplace, created by TireTutor, as well as Tire Base, introducing the features and functionality of their software platform. There will also be a year-end recap of new laws passed in 2023, as well as an opportunity for dealers to ask questions and network with their peers.

