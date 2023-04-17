Maxam Tire Expands its Radial Construction Series

Maxam Tire announced it enhanced its lineup of construction tires by adding four all-steel radial series tires. The MS901R, MS906R, MS907R, and MS917R are for skid steer, backhoe and compact wheel loader applications, according to the company.

Designed with steel belts, the company said the radial program provides additional protection from punctures. The company said it specifically developed this series with durable sidewalls and tread compounds to help maximize wear and cut resistance. The series features a reinforced bead that directs the sidewall deflection away from the rim, decreasing tire damage and protecting the tire from impacts.

“The construction industry demands more out of a tire than ever before,” said Jimmy McDonnell, vice president of sales at Maxam Tire North America. “We built the all-new lineup of multipurpose radial tires to meet these demands and further prove our commitment to advancing our construction solutions. Operators will receive a stronger, more reliable solution that allows crews to achieve more on their daily jobs.”