 Maxam Tire Adds Two Sizes to MS405 Series

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Tires

Maxam Tire Adds Two Sizes to MS405 Series

The Maxam MS405's new sizes fit for loaders and dump trucks provide the OTR industry with more options.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Maxam Tire has added two tire sizes, 775/65R29 and 800/80R29, to its MS405 lineup for loaders and articulated dump trucks. MAXAM said the new E4/L4 sizes in the MS405 series provide the OTR industry with yet another rugged and long-lasting solution.

Related Articles

By encompassing a heavy-duty casing and bead construction with advanced compounding technology, Maxam said the 775/65R29 boasts the ability to uphold aggressive jobs. Similar to the E4/L4 sizes within the series, the 775/65R29 MS405 has undergone advanced engineering and extensive research to perform beyond expectation.

In addition to the 775/65R29, Maxam said it is bringing an E4/L4 800/80R29 size to the MS405 series. Featuring a high traction pattern with 50% more wearable tread compared to the alternative 33.25R29 E3 tire size, the 800/80R29 E4/L4 yields maximum tire life and productivity. Designed with the end user in mind, the MS405 800/80R29 also fits on the same wheel as most 33.25R29 tires.

“In the demanding OTR global market, the addition of the 775/65R29 and 800/80R29 to the MS405 lineup further enhances Maxam’s flagship OTR offering, delivering a comprehensive line of viable solutions to loaders and articulated dump trucks in every size,” said Jimmy McDonnell, vice president of sales, Maxam Tire North America. “With only a few manufacturers providing the E4/L4 size in this pattern, this addition highlights MAXAM’s commitment to play a vital part in the OTR industry and its future. Focusing on maximizing E4/L4 applications’ resilience in the toughest environment, we aim to amplify operational productivity when creating the new sizes,”

You May Also Like

Goodyear_90_Percent_Sustainable_Tire
Yokohama-construction-tires-OTR
Maxam_Tire-Agrixtra-H-more-sizes
OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Yokohama OHT Releases New Size for Alliance Agri Star II

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America (YOHTA) has released the new 800/70R38 size of its popular Alliance Agri Star II farm radial tire. The new, larger size features a 173D high-load rating and is rated for speeds of up to 40 mph. YOHTA says the 800/70R38 size extends the line to even more four-wheel-drive tractors. “Larger 4WD

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Alliance-agri Star II

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America (YOHTA) has released the new 800/70R38 size of its popular Alliance Agri Star II farm radial tire. The new, larger size features a 173D high-load rating and is rated for speeds of up to 40 mph.

YOHTA says the 800/70R38 size extends the line to even more four-wheel-drive tractors.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Winter Tire Market Flat, But EV-Specific Products Bring Opportunity

Affected by pandemic supply chain disruptions and the uptick in sales of all-weather tires, the winter tire market in the U.S. has been largely flat in recent years. Despite the expectation that this will continue, tire dealers in snowy regions like the northern U.S. and Canada still should plan ahead to meet consumer demand in

By Denise Koeth
Nokian+Tyres+Hakkapeliitta+R5
Hankook Tire Launches iON Evo EV Tires in the US

Hankook Tire America launched the company’s first tires specifically designed for electric vehicles (EVs) in the US. The iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV are built with Hankook’s “EVolution” technology, which focuses on tread wear, noise reduction and unique grip performance for EVs, said the company. Related Articles – New Sizes Added to

By Christian Hinton
Last-Mile Delivery Tires Set to Outpace Long-Haul Tire Volumes

Prior to the pandemic, the last-mile delivery (LMD) market was booming. So, when COVID-19 hit, and newly-homebound consumers placed even more online orders — retailers like Amazon shortened delivery times to two days, one day, or even same-day services — and the segment exploded. Related Articles – New ISO Ice Grip Symbol present on Nokian

By Denise Koeth
Ford-E-Transit
Yokohama Releases New BluEarth-Van All-Season Tire

Yokohama Tire released its BluEarth-Van All Season RY61 tire, which is now available in three sizes that cover the most popular van fitments in today’s market. The company says four more sizes will be offered in early 2023. Related Articles – Comparing Trends in All-Season and All-Weather Tire Segments – Continental Debuts Enthusiast-Driven ExtremeContact Sport

By Samuel Grom
Yokohama-BluEarth-RY61 van-tire

Other Posts

Magna Tyres Brings Latest OTR Tire Range to ConExpo Show

The latest OTR tire products will be displayed on the Magna Tyres stand.

By Christian Hinton
ZC Rubber Announces New European OTR Sales Directors

John Ruddy and Mark Turner will be involved in developing the European OTR sales division.

By Christian Hinton
New Maxam MS302 Approved for Caterpillar Dump Trucks

Maxam Tire North America says Caterpillar Inc. has validated and approved its MS302 size 29.5R25 E3/L3 tire for use on Cat 740 GC Articulated Dump Trucks. Related Articles – Firestone Airide Tennessee Plant Recognized for Safety – Apollo Tyres Opens Digital Innovation Center in India – MEMA Announces New Structure and Brand The company says

By Samuel Grom
maxam_CATerpillar-fitment
Poddar: BKT is ‘Fully Geared’ For Future Growth

BKT Tires has had quite significant growth over the past decade: the company, headquartered in Mumbai, India, opened two manufacturing plants as well as its own carbon black plant, which is contributing to its own sustainability efforts among much other growth. With the manufacturing capacity and innovation to back up its growth, BKT has invested

By Madeleine Winer
BKT-Arvind-Poddar-1