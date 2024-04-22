Maverick Tire Changer: Bead massage

When wheel speed sensors go bad, it's a real nuisance for drivers, especially nowadays. What was once just an anti-lock brake disabler can now knock out stability control, ADAS and cruise control.

A wheel speed sensor is a sender device used for reading the speed of a vehicle's wheel rotation. For techs, these high-resolution sensors don't just read wheel speed - they detect subtle movements to enable all sorts of convenience and safety features. When one stops working, the next step is diagnosis. Let's dig into an effective strategy for diagnosing wheel speed sensors.