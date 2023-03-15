 Massachusetts to Enforce Right to Repair Law Starting June 1

"The people of Massachusetts deserve the benefit of the law they approved more than two years ago," the state's attorney general said.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer


Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell said last week that the state will move forward and enforce the Right to Repair law beginning June 1, even though a federal court has yet to rule on the legality of the legislation. Campbell filed a notice of intent to terminate the non-enforcement stipulation with the US District Court of Massachusetts on March 7, according to the Tire Industry Association.

The Right to Repair law, which allows independent repair shops access to diagnostic data, was approved by voters in 2020. The law has been held up in court for over two years.

“The people of Massachusetts deserve the benefit of the law they approved more than two years ago,” Campbell said, “Consumers and independent repair shops deserve to know whether they will receive access to vehicle repair data in the manner provided by the law.”

Campbell also said in her filing that the company’s suit against the state should be dismissed. TIA expressed its support early for the Right to Repair law in Massachusetts.

Maine and other states proceed with state-based efforts to ensure their citizens can have their cars repaired when and how they choose, says the CAR Coalition. Congress is currently considering bipartisan legislation – like the Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act and the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act – to increase options for quality, affordable and safe repairs.

Join the growing movement and tell your member of Congress to advance automotive right to repair measures today.

