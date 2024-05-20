 Understanding the different types of tire customers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

Understanding the different types of tire customers

Understanding how to interact with different customer types can lead to loyal customers for life.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

Customers are the lifeblood of any business, and communicating effectively with them is essential for success in the tire industry. We all want first-time customers to become loyal and long-time ones. While each customer interaction is unique, let’s categorize customers into common types to understand their needs and make them loyal for life.

Related Articles

First, a “new” customer presents a unique opportunity, as it’s someone unfamiliar with directly experiencing your business. Perhaps they were drawn in by advertising, your reputation, or a positive referral. Whatever the case, this is your chance to make a great first impression.

For new customers, take the consultative selling approach. This focuses not just on their immediate need like brakes or a new set of tires, but truly understanding the reasoning behind that purchase through conversation. Specifying their priorities and concerns allows you to recommend the ideal solution tailored to their specific situation.

If the experience goes well, that new customer can transition into an “active” customer making repeat purchases. There’s a big difference between an active customer and a truly loyal one, though. An active customer may still be willing to look elsewhere, so it’s critical to continue meeting and even exceeding their needs with each visit to cement that loyalty.

You may also encounter “at-risk” customers who were once loyal but have become dissatisfied for one reason or another. Perhaps your competition surpassed you in service, pricing or any other metric. Timing is important here – you need to quickly identify and remedy any sources of dissatisfaction before they completely lapse and take their business elsewhere.

An at-risk customer often doesn’t cut ties abruptly, it’s usually a gradual tapering off in activity. Stay vigilant for declining spending patterns among your regulars and don’t hesitate to solicit feedback on where you may be falling short. If a loyal customer does lapse, make an effort to rekindle that relationship by getting to the root cause of why they left. Their perspective can be valuable for preventing other loyal customers from facing the same frustrations down the road and could help rebuild the relationship you once had with that customer.

No matter what type of customer it is, tailoring your communication approach for each type is essential for fostering loyal customer relationships.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

McMahon-Best-One-1920
TR-Continental-dirty spark plug
The-Autel-IA900
its-time-logo
Garage Studio

Understanding EV weight to master ride control

EVs are significantly heavier than their internal combustion counterparts, often 1,000 to 3,000 pounds more due to battery packs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TR-Continental-ridecontrol

Electric vehicles are not immune to the harsh road conditions that today’s gas-powered vehicles take on daily. Potholes, curbs, and rough pavement will eventually take a toll, requiring the repair or replacement of shocks, struts and springs over time. Let's find out what to expect when servicing EV suspension and ride control.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Prepare your tire shop for the future

You have an opportunity to capture extra profits and future-proof your business.

By Tire Review Staff
TR-Continental-shopprep
How TPMS sensors broadcast vital information

Understanding the signal patterns, frequencies and wake-up behaviors involved is key for effective diagnosis and repair.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-tpms-sensor-signals
LT tire segment trends and growth expectations

There are some key trends dealers need to be aware of across the different LT tire categories when selling to customers.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-lttires
Recommending summer tires based on customer demand

Let’s talk about why clear communication with customers is key with this segment.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-summertires

Other Posts

Gallery: Turbo Wholesale Tire open house

Highlights from this year’s annual Turbo Wholesale Tires open house event, which featured a trade show, dinner and buyers event.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-raffle
Continental celebrates U.S. tire manufacturing plant anniversaries

Continental is celebrating five years in Clinton, MS, 10 years in Sumter, SC and 50 years in Mount Vernon, IL plants.

By Christian Hinton
Continental_clinton-manufacturing-plant
Gallery: Yokohama debuts new Geolandar A/T4 tire in Horseshoe Bay, TX

Tire Review Editor David Sickels put the new A/T tire through its paces through mud, gravel, giant rocks, deep water and more.

By David Sickels
Yokohama-AT4-Closeup
Turbo Wholesale Tires introduces Lexani Volt-EC EV tire at annual open house

The open house also featured a trade show, a buyers event and dinner for dealers part of the Turbo Wholesale Tires group.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Tire-Trade-Show-Phillip-K-Todd