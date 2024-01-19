Magna Tyres launches in-house TPMS

Netherlands-based Magna Tyres launched its own in-house tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) on Jan. 18. The company said Magna TPMS offers real-time tire pressure and temperature monitoring with alerts on moderate and extreme readings 24/7, even when the machine is unpowered. Thanks to the GPS location tracking of Magna TPMS, the system monitors distance traveled, and hours used for tire usage statistics.

Magna said other benefits include specialized valve sensors that continuously measure information like pressure, heat, speed and distance. Meanwhile, the Magna Gateway gathers information which is measured by the sensors and through the CAN-bus then collected and transmitted in real-time.