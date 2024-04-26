 How Lucid Motors leverages tire manufacturer partnerships to drive sustainable innovations

How Lucid Motors leverages tire manufacturer partnerships to drive sustainable innovations

The automotive industry is leveraging supplier partnerships to overcome common sustainability challenges.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:

How can tire manufacturers better work with OEMs when their missions align? That was the emphasis of a conversation between Katelyn Margetson, Michelin’s vice president of consumer marketing for consumer products in North America, and Andrea Soriani, vice president of marketing and communications for Lucid Motors, during Michelin’s Sustainability Summit held at the Sonoma Raceway in California.

In this video, Margetson highlights Michelin’s commitment to sustainable tire manufacturing, noting the company’s work in developing racing tires with 63% renewable and recycled materials, while Soriani describes Lucid’s strategy to achieving significant range and performance boosts through technological advancements rather than merely increasing battery size.

The conversation also delved into how collaborations between companies like Michelin and Lucid Motors can overcome common challenges associated with achieving a more sustainable future.

