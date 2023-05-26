 Academy of Country Music, Lucas Oil Launch Video Series

The digital series shares personal stories behind the vehicles of some of country music’s favorite artists.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Riley-Green-ACM

Lucas Oil and the Academy of Country Music are launching the ACM Garage Talk digital series – highlighting the personal stories behind the vehicles of some of the country music world’s favorite artists.

Lucas Oil said Riley Green kicks off the series, giving fans insight into his 1987 GMC Sierra Custom Deluxe, which he still owns and maintains today. The companies say the “If It Wasn’t for Trucks” star, who learned how to drive in the truck as a young teenager, sheds light on how he drove it to venues early on in his career – and how it saved a gig in Mississippi when an ice storm stranded his tour bus.

Three additional artists will be announced in the coming months. As a complement to the series, Lucas Oil sponsored a VIP space at the ACM Country Kickoff festival as a lead-up to the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards which aired on May 11.

Michelin Announces $100M Investment in Kansas Ag Tire Plant

Michelin says its multi-million dollar investment will increase the output of Camso agricultural rubber tracks to respond to “market evolution.”

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Michelin-AG-plant-investment-

Michelin has announced its plan to invest more than $100 million into its Junction City, Kansas operations over the next five years to increase the production capacity of tracks for agricultural equipment.

“At Michelin, we are proud to partner with our customers who are meeting the challenge of feeding the world more efficiently while protecting the environment,” said Alexis Garcin, president and chief executive officer of Michelin North America. “This investment in agricultural tracks capacity is further evidence of our commitment to bring Michelin’s all-sustainable strategy to life in North America.”

Read Full Article

