LT tire segment trends and growth expectations

There are some key trends dealers need to be aware of across the different LT tire categories when selling to customers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

The light truck (LT) tire market is shifting to meet ever-evolving demands from drivers and vehicle designs. While core requirements like tougher construction and higher load capacities remain, there are some key trends dealers need to be aware of across the different LT tire categories. In this video, we talk about LT tire trends and growth expectations for the market.

One major development in the LT segment has been significant sales growth in North America in recent years. The pandemic amplified interest in trucks for activities like towing, overlanding and off-roading, which created demand beyond just the traditional highway, all-terrain and mud-terrain tire segments.

The rugged terrain or RT category is a good example of this evolution. These tires are positioned between all-terrain and mud-terrain tires to blend on-road comfort with off-road capability. Initially focused just on light trucks, RT sizes are now expanding into CUVs and SUVs too.

Another catalyst reshaping LT tires is the rise of electric pickup trucks. With EV truck production potentially surpassing gas engines by 2030, tires have to meet consumer needs while also balancing electric range with low rolling resistance designs. Because of this tradeoff, developing specialized low-noise, high-efficiency tires for electric and hybrid vehicles has become a priority across the overall LT segment as well.

While highway truck tires should remain strong sellers, there are opportunities in niche areas like trail-focused all-terrain tires too. The rugged terrain category is poised for major expansion, while dedicated mud-terrain options will further expand as well for hardcore off-roading.

Other trends include larger rim diameters from new OE fitments and consumer customization preferences. Continued growth and increasing complexity in sizes and segments is expected in the coming years as well. Regardless, as consumers utilize LTs in more driving scenarios, from daily commuting to overlanding, you need to offer a range of LT options for those use cases. When you stay up-to-date on innovations across highway, all-terrain, rugged terrain and mud-terrain categories, it ensures you can fit the perfect tire for your LT customers.

Video

MatraX Tyres on navigating the diverse needs of the U.S. marketplace

We talk about how MatraX Tyres is adapting its products for U.S. customers and the challenges associated with U.S. distribution.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
WT-YT-matraXtire-1400

Launching a brand in a new market is never easy... even if that brand has nearly 60 years of established history behind it. This is the case with MatraX Tyres, which has roots stemming back to 1965 in Portugal. Now, the company is expanding into the U.S. with passenger car tires, with plans to add more tire lines soon.

Read Full Article

