Litens Aftermarket introduces new tensioner technology

Litens Aftermarket N.A. introduced its new “Easy Button” latch combined with its TAP (Technician Assist Pin) technology, which it said is an improvement to OE tensioner design that enables a safer and more efficient tensioner replacement process that can be done by a single technician.

The company said the Easy Button latch simplifies the process of replacing the tensioner by making it a one-person job by assisting during the most difficult part of the process: routing the belt with the tensioner in the fully retracted position.

The Easy Button latch is engaged by pressing down on it once the new tensioner is installed and rotated. This securely inserts the TAP technology into its designated hole, locking the tensioner in the retracted position and enabling the technician to easily route the belt, Litens said. Once the belt is properly routed around the tensioner and pulleys, the technician simply releases the tension to disengage the Easy Button latch, retracting the technician assist pin, and allowing the tension to set, activating the newly installed tensioner, added Litens.

The Easy Button latch will be included on new tensioners designed for various 2015-2022 Ford models, including the Edge, Fusion, Taurus, and the Lincoln MKZ and Nautilus. Although the initial vehicle coverage is limited to select Ford applications, Litens said it will expand coverage to more aftermarket tensioners in the future.

“This is truly a game-changer for technicians, improving both time, effort, and efficiency of replacing belts,” said Ana Marie Lopez, product application manager at Litens Aftermarket N.A. “Litens is proud to set the standard through our engineering-first approach to the aftermarket, and we are dedicated to creating innovative solutions that empower technicians and enhance their capabilities.”