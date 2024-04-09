 Kumho Tire U.S.A. launches two new EV tire options

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Tires

Kumho Tire U.S.A. launches two new EV tire options

The Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV is ideally suited for drivers of EV coupes, sedans, and CUVs, while the Crugen HP71 EV is designed for CUVs and SUVs with an added level of all-weather performance.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
Majesty-9-Solus-TA91-EV-Crugen-HP71-EV-Kumho-Tire-1400

Kumho Tire U.S.A. has introduced two new options in its expanding EV tire lineup: the Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV and Crugen HP71 EV. Featuring Kumho Tire’s proprietary K-Silent technology, which the company said can help to reduce cabin noise and enhance comfort, the Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV is ideally suited for drivers of EV coupes, sedans, and CUVs, while the Crugen HP71 EV offers what the company described as a top-tier feel and quiet ride specifically for CUVs and SUVs with an added level of all-weather performance.

Related Articles

In addition to its K-Silent technology, Kumho said the new Majesty and Crugen tires offer technology to reinforce structural rigidity throughout to help enhance vehicle stability, improve rolling resistance performance to minimize power consumption, and optimize the tire contact with the road for even wear.

“Kumho Tire is at the forefront of EV tire technology,” said Shawn Denlein, president of sales and marketing, Kumho Tire U.S.A. “Innovation never stops at Kumho Tire, as we continue to evolve our EV tire offerings while offering consumers durable and affordable options for the unique demands of today’s various EV models.”

EV tires differ greatly from tires designed for their internal combustion counterparts, Kumho said. Tires engineered for EVs require the ability to meet the demand of load distribution and treadwear from high torque motors and heavy batteries as well as needing maximum noise reduction since road noise can be more noticeable without a combustion engine. Kumho Tire’s K-Silent technology features sound-absorbing foam material inside the tire structure and a tread pattern designed to help dissipate noise, the company said.

In addition, Kumho said the Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV and Crugen HP71 EV tires help to improve driving range per charge, with the Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV achieving up to a 19% reduction in rolling resistance and the HP71 EV up to a 24% reduction over the previous generation product. Plus, both tires feature a 50,000-mile treadwear warranty.

Currently, Kumho Tire’s EV tire lineup is compatible with five EV fitments in North America, serving as an OE supplier for manufacturers including Kia and Hyundai. Outside North America, Kumho Tire boasts an additional 6 OE fitments, resulting in 11 total OE fitments available globally.

The Majesty Solus TA91 EV tire is available in 18- to 21-in. tire sizes, and the Crugen HP71 EV tires are available in 19- to 22-in. tire sizes.

You May Also Like

BKT-Material-handling-tires
Goodyear_RL_5K-OTR-tire
EV Bizz

Hankook to display its iON tire lineup at this year’s Electrify Expo

Hankook will also sponsor Electrify Expo’s Demo District, designed to provide hands-on experiences with EVs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Hankook-iON-Electrify-Expo

Hankook Tire will participate in this year's Electrify Expo, where the company said it will showcase its full line of EV tires at select cities and will sponsor the Demo District at all Electrify Expo events. Attendees will have an opportunity to see Hankook's iON tire lineup tailored specifically for EVs, including the iON evo and iON evo AS tires. Hankook said its iON products are engineered with technology that focuses on tread wear, noise reduction and grip performance specifically for EVs.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Yokohama’s GeoLandar A/T G94 tire selected as OE on Triton pickup

The GeoLandar A/T G94 is an all-terrain tire for SUVs and pickup trucks.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-GeoLandar-A-T-G94-1400
Pirelli to produce a complete range of FSC compliant tires for motorsports

Pirelli said that all the natural rubber within the tire complies with environmental and social criteria required by the FSC.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-FSC-tires-1400
Toyo launches the Toyo M655 tire for commercial light trucks

Toyo said the M655 tires provide traction under heavy loads for mining, energy, agriculture, construction and forestry use.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo-Tires-M655-1400
CUV/SUV tires continue to grow and adapt

Replacement tires will follow OEM trends toward fuel-efficiency while still meeting performance needs.

By Denise Koeth
SUV-TIres-CrossContactLX25_Lifestyle-1400

Other Posts

Kumho Tire becomes an Official Tire of Formula DRIFT

As part of the sponsorship, Kumho Tire will receive a significant footprint at each of the eight Formula DRIFT events in the 2024 series, including track signage and activation during race weekends.

By David Sickels
Kumho_Tire_USA_Formula-DRIFT-sponsorship-1400
Kumho Tire USA rebate released for Road Venture AT52, Crugen HT51 and HP71 tires

Customers will receive an $80 prepaid Mastercard rebate with the purchase of four new Road Venture AT52, Crugen HT51 and Crugen HP71 tires.

By Christian Hinton
Kumho-NBACarton-Label
Can you jumpstart an EV?

First thing’s first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

By Tire Review Staff
bendpakEVgarage12Vjump
GRI’s Green XLR Earth, Ultimate Green XT tires to include highly sustainable materials

The Green XLR Earth series is made with 87.3% sustainable material and the Ultimate Green XT tire is made with 93.5% sustainable material.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Next-Generation