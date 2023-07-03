Kumho Tire Shows European Market Presence at TCR World Tour

Kumho Tire invited dealers from across Europe to see the fifth and sixth rounds of the Kumho TCR World Tour held at the Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi near Rome, Italy. Kumho organized a weekend filled with activities, such as a grid walk and a ‘Kumho Night in Rome,’ where the company showcased its flagship products and shared business strategies.

A number of Senior Kumho officials were present at the events, including President & CEO Iltaik Jung; Head of Sales Division, Seungbin Lim; Head of European Sales, Tony Gangseung Lee; and Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, John Janghyuk Yoon.

CEO Jung remarked, “I am proud to say that we have been able to turn things around over the last few years. This year we are focusing on sharpening our product’s competitive edge, expanding our market influence with increased supply and improving our sales and logistics service infrastructure.”

The Kumho TCR World Tour, which kicked off in April at Autodrómo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, takes place in eight countries on four continents, with stops in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, China, Italy, Hungary and Uruguay. A host of automakers such as Audi, Honda and Hyundai participate in the events, with their cars fitted with Kumho’s Ecsta S700 and W701 racing tires.