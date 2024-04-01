Kumho Tire USA rebate released for Road Venture AT52, Crugen HT51 and HP71 tires

Kumho Tire USA has introduced its Slam Dunk Savings rebate between April 1 and May 31, with an $80 prepaid Mastercard rebate available with the purchase of four new Road Venture AT52, Crugen HT51 and Crugen HP71 tires.

Kumho said the Road Venture AT52 tire is designed to meet the demands of pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles and 4x4s. The Crugen HT51 is engineered to excel in both standard and workload applications, and is ideal for hard-working and hard-driving conditions, Kumho said. For CUV and SUV drivers, the manufacturer said its Crugen HP71 tire delivers performance and longevity in all seasons and conditions.

To take advantage of the rebate, customers need to purchase four Road Venture AT52, Crugen HT51 or Crugen HP71 tires from authorized Kumho dealers between April 1 and May 31. After making the purchase, customers can submit their rebate online at kumhorebates.com to receive an $80 prepaid Mastercard.