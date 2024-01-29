Kumho Tire USA Q1 associate dealer program offers earnings up to $19 per tire

Kumho Tire USA is offering an additional $7 incentive on every Solus 4S HA32 and Crugen HP71 tire purchased between Jan. 1-March 31 through its FUEL associate dealer program.

The company says the new Solus 4S HA32 was developed for the drivers of passenger cars, CUVs, and SUVs looking for all-weather capability including snow traction, providing excellent driving performance on wet, dry, and snow-covered roads. The V-shaped directional tread pattern with wide lateral grooves enhances traction and helps to resist hydroplaning, plus the Three Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol for Severe Snow Service aids in winter weather performance, Kumho says.

The all-season Crugen HP71 CUV and SUV tire delivers a comfortable and quiet ride with a 65,000 mileage warranty, Kumho says.