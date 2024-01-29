 Kumho Tire USA Q1 associate dealer program offers earnings up to $19 per tire

Kumho Tire USA Q1 associate dealer program offers earnings up to $19 per tire

Tire dealers participating in the program can receive an additional $7 on every Solus 4S HA32 and Crugen HP71 tire purchased between Jan. 1-March 31.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Kumho-FUEL-Program-1400

Kumho Tire USA is offering an additional $7 incentive on every Solus 4S HA32 and Crugen HP71 tire purchased between Jan. 1-March 31 through its FUEL associate dealer program.

The company says the new Solus 4S HA32 was developed for the drivers of passenger cars, CUVs, and SUVs looking for all-weather capability including snow traction, providing excellent driving performance on wet, dry, and snow-covered roads. The V-shaped directional tread pattern with wide lateral grooves enhances traction and helps to resist hydroplaning, plus the Three Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol for Severe Snow Service aids in winter weather performance, Kumho says. 

The all-season Crugen HP71 CUV and SUV tire delivers a comfortable and quiet ride with a 65,000 mileage warranty, Kumho says.

Yokohama Rubber establishes tire sales company in Italy

Italy is one of the major tire markets in Europe, and Yokohama Rubber has been selling its tires in Italy through a local company since 1987.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-GEOLANDAR-CV-4S

The Yokohama Rubber Co. announced that Yokohama Europe GmbH, the Yokohama Rubber Group’s European regional headquarters, established Yokohama Pneumatici S.r.L as a tire sales company in Italy in August 2023. “Pneumatici” is Italian for "tire." The new Group company began operations focused on the sale of passenger car, truck, and bus tires on Jan. 1.

Yokohama Rubber to expand production capacity of Philippines facility

Yokohama Rubber plans to invest about $200 million to expand the plant’s daily output capacity to 32,500 tires.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Rubber-Philippines
Nissan, Infiniti approve Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS for dealerships

Ultimate ADAS combines Hunter’s standard-setting alignment technology with a guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage.

By Christian Hinton
align-ultimateadas-main-full
GB Remanufacturing releases 17 GDI part numbers

GB Reman said these additional part numbers enhance coverage for over 2,300 vehicle applications and over 24 million vehicles in operation.

By Christian Hinton
GB-Reman-GDI-Press-Release
Hankook sets sights on becoming a top-five global tire manufacturer by 2030

The company details growth aspirations, $1.6B Tennessee factory expansion and new products for 2024 during Partner’s Day meeting.

By David Sickels
Hankook-Dealer-Meeting-Group-Photo-1400

Black’s Tire celebrates 95 years

Black’s Tire celebrated the company’s 95th anniversary at its sales and leadership conference at Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort.

By David Sickels
Blacks-95-anniversary-3
Straightaway Tire & Auto acquires two full-service auto repair shops

Maple Grove and Warzecha are full-service auto repair facilities that have been in the MN market for years.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Toyo Tire announces executive appointments at Toyo Americas, Nitto Tire brands

Tomoshige “Tomo” Mizutani has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer of Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

By David Sickels
Toyo-TIre-Nitto-Mizutani-Brockel
RNR Tire Express earns Franchise 500 Ranking and more awards

RNR Tire Express ranked #198 in Entrepreneur’s 2024 Franchise 500.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock