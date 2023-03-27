 Louisiana Governor Delegation Visits Kumho Tire's S. Korea HQ

A Louisiana Trade Delegation met with Kumho Tire officials in Seoul to discuss the company's upcoming Louisiana distribution center.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Kumho-Gov-LA

A trade delegation led by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards visited Kumho Tire‘s headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. The purpose of the meeting focused on the recent announcement of a new logistics center investment project in Louisiana and laid the groundwork for the overall partnership.

Kumho Tire said it is planning for a new distribution center near New Orleans to expand its supply chain capabilities in the US. The NOLA Port is an international logistics hub for importing the major raw materials used in tire production, the company said.

The delegation, composed of Gov. Edwards, Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson and his team met with Kumho Tire CEO Il-Taek Jung, Head of Global Sales Seung-Bin Lim, and Head of Supply Chain Management Eun-Sun Lee.

“We will leverage our strategic location in the US and the distribution center to expand our service coverage and boost our brand value in the global market,” said Jung. “Continued expansion in the world’s largest tire market will allow us to achieve sustainable growth and development down the road.”

Kumho’s new investment will lead to the launch of the NOLA distribution center in 2026, which is expected to house up to 500,000 tires in the 350,000-square-foot facility.

